Move Over Neil The Seal — An Elk Named 'Smash' Declares War On Cars

Elk are seemingly going out of their way to charge at cars at Estes Park in Colorado. So much so that one particularly aggressive 700-pound bull has even been given the nickname "Smash." Smash doesn't seem to discriminate much either, because he reportedly likes to run at both moving and stopped cars and even the odd golf cart, according to 9 News.

Elk have been so prolific at damaging cars that a local body shop has apparently been much busier this year. Estes Valley Collision spoke to 9 News and recounted one instance when a customer had an elk charge at his car as he was driving around trying to look for the shop after a separate elk had already smashed into his car earlier in the day. Here's a video of Smash himself having a go at a Ford maintenance truck.

In an exposed golf cart like that, the elk's antlers could do some serious damage to the person inside. And the aggressive behavior, as it turns out, likely has something to do with Smash's annual search for a mate.