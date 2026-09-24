These Upper Trim Levels Just Aren't Worth It

It feels like car options are being stripped away. Sprawling production sheets and Monroney stickers are being replaced with a curated selection of trim levels with maybe an option package or two. The intent of the bundles is clear: Automakers want you to shell out for everything, rather than to pick and choose the few options you actually really need. But sometimes, this strategy backfires, and the upper trim level just isn't worth it.

That's what we're talking about today. Earlier this week, I asked you for the upper trim levels that just aren't worth the money, and today we're looking through your answers. Some are more feature-focused, specifying trims that add X or remove Y, but others among you called out makes and models that you'd rather have in a base configuration. Let's dive in to all your answers, and see what you all came up with to loathe.