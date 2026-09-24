These Upper Trim Levels Just Aren't Worth It
It feels like car options are being stripped away. Sprawling production sheets and Monroney stickers are being replaced with a curated selection of trim levels with maybe an option package or two. The intent of the bundles is clear: Automakers want you to shell out for everything, rather than to pick and choose the few options you actually really need. But sometimes, this strategy backfires, and the upper trim level just isn't worth it.
That's what we're talking about today. Earlier this week, I asked you for the upper trim levels that just aren't worth the money, and today we're looking through your answers. Some are more feature-focused, specifying trims that add X or remove Y, but others among you called out makes and models that you'd rather have in a base configuration. Let's dive in to all your answers, and see what you all came up with to loathe.
Trims with big wheels
Any upper trim that forces you into a larger wheel choice with less sidewall. I would have chosen to upgrade my Lincoln Aviator's Reserve trim to Black Label if I could have kept the 20" wheels.
Submitted by: Sector7GWagen
The Cadillac XT5
Let's go a step further. I looked at a Cadillac XT5 Luxury and was underwhelmed by its "pleather" seats and standard equipment I could get on a Korean CUV. I went with a Chevy Blazer (same platform) because it had everything the Cadillac had, plus cloth seating because I have PTSD from growing up riding in un air-conditioned cars with vinyl seats. I got more than the "upscale" platform and kept at least $10K in my pocket.
Submitted by: VABubba
Hey, I value my music
Any upper trim that forces Captain's chairs without a bench option. Likewise I don't care for the sunroof and panoramic roofs. Pano dimming offerred by BMW, Mercedes and Audi are cool for about a day. Once you show it off to your friends, you will set it once and never change it.
As for the stereo, I don't see a point since everyone is streaming compressed low quality music from various sources. In fact I would argue that the higher the quality of sound system the more likely you are to notice compression artifacts.
Those multi-speaker systems are built for when we used to have Audio CDs and Audio DVDs with high fidelity uncompressed studio recordings where the quality was such that you could hear individual instruments.
Submitted by: igmgag
You underestimate the streaming capabilities of a trans woman audiophile.
Porsche Panamera GTS
I have an almost base trim 2014 Panamera 4. Purchased used but I specifically wanted this model (even though the 4S/GTS are absolute beasts compared to my 3.6L V6).
Why?
The Panamera 4 is the ultimate family roadtrip cruiser....it is quiet, extremely comfortable, ok highway mileage without all the added technology / potential failures. The car has been 100% flawless over the last 6 years. We have taken that car on lots of 1000km+ road trips with the storage bin on top for any beach run (keep sand outside of car :)). Even the kids love the ride. All I added was a third-party Apple Car play module within the PCM/radio.
Sure, the Porsche Active Ride suspension that raises/lowers the car makes all the higher end models ride like they are on rails but that suspension also costs $2k per corner to repair when it inevitably fails. I don't need that so I stuck with the almost base P4 and have no regrets.
Call me a poser or whatever you want but in the end, I love this car and understand why Porsche offers 1 million options on their cars (not just for crazy profits).
I got the Porsche like I order my Harvey's hamburgers..exactly the way I want it. 🤣
Submitted by: MTL_Carguy
Top trims of cheap cars
Maybe it's just me, but the top of the line trims on lower end vehicles in general. I can spec a Nissan Rogue to $43k. $43k gets you a lot of car on the slightly used market.
Submitted by: Fireonthehorizon
For me, it depends. $43,000 gets you a lot of new Subaru Forester, and that's a cheaper car where you really feel the niceties in the upper trims.
Old navigation
Older early-mid 2000s cars with Navigation. Non-nav is highly sought after. A GX470 with non-nav is highly desirable. An Acura TSX with non-nav also.
Submitted by: TheDuke
Hey, my mid-aughts Lexus GX was the height of infotainment technology! The 3.5mm-to-cassette-adapter was charmingly retro, thank you very much.
Fancy Defenders
For me, it was any of the upper trims on the Land Rover Defender. I wanted the (more reliable and less complex) 4 cylinder engine without the MHEV, the 18" wheels, and dislike leather seating surfaces on an offroad vehicle. The $10,000 plus I saved on that let me add the better lights, the off-road pack, the air suspension, the cold weather pack, the expedition roof rack, underbody shield, clear sight mirror and more. I got what I wanted for the use case I have.
But there are plenty of people (like my neighbor), who wanted the two tone leather interior, the matte-look wrap, the 22" wheels, and the extra hp from the V6. She'll never got farther off-road than a muddy parking lot.
I'm happy JLR accommodates both of us and I wish more manufacturers did the same.
Submitted by: Rob-gittins
BMW's M-line
BMW's M-Line that aren't actually M Cars. A friend has a 540M. It's absolutely not the same as an M5, and it doesn't seem to be appreciably different than the other 540s.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Super Midnight Blackout Ultra Dark Night Edition
Midnight/Blackout/Whatever Editions. These are all a paint color, generally something already available or at least something very similar, with $50 in special color badging that they charge you $2500 for.
Submitted by: Cluck
GTI Autobahn
VW GTI. The one you want is sport with cloth seats and manual. The Autobahn package gets you leather seats which are worse, automatic which is worse, more weight which is worse, and costs $8k more so it costs the same as a lightly used golf R
Submitted by: denverdawg123
Plaid seats forever!