2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage For Sale Has 42K Miles, A V12, A 6-Speed, And A Color That Belongs To Lexus

These days, if you'd like a V12 with a manual transmission, you're looking at ultra-limited, ultra-expensive supercars, if not hypercars, like the Pagani Utopia, Gordon Murray's T.50, and Aston Martin Valour. But it wasn't always this way. Back in 2001, Aston Martin offered the relatively common DB7 with a 5.9-liter V12, three pedals, and a six-speed. That's just what automakers of its ilk did.

There's a 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage for sale on Cars & Bids right now that lets you relive those days, but the powertrain combo is far from the most unique thing about it because, yes, that headline isn't us being cute: this specific shade of bronze literally comes from Lexus. Being sold out of Missouri, this DB7 originally came from Canada and was apparently a special commission that saw the factory paint it Lexus' Antique Bronze Mica.

According to a comment by the seller, the original owner custom ordered it from Aston "because he apparently had a Lexus in that color and loved it," and the work is corroborated by an Aston Martin Heritage Trust certificate that comes with the car. Doing a quick search of "Lexus Antique Bronze Mica" shows that it indeed was an option on the GS and LS sedans from the DB7's era. Naturally, the seller claims that it's the only DB7 ever painted this color, and we're inclined to believe them.