Successfully masking its GM F-body origins, today's Nice Price or No Dice Johnson is a fine example of the neoclassic cars that were all the rage in the 1980s. Let's see whether its price tag makes it worth looking forward to.

While Hollywood has long been considered the center of the film industry, it's worth noting that, of the five major studios still in existence, only Paramount is based in that Los Angeles neighborhood. And Paramount recently threatened to leave California entirely if its monopolistic merger with Warner Bros. was denied.

The 1981 Honda Accord LX we looked at on Tuesday was claimed to have appeared in a number of movies and music videos, though none so impressive that we might expect to see it on the red carpet at the Oscars. With reasonably low mileage, a clean title, and all the proper kit, our Accord had a lot of classic-car appeal. That helped it overcome some initial reticence regarding its $6,000 asking price. In the end, the Honda passed its audition with a 64% 'Nice Price' win.