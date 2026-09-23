At $20,000, Does This 1986 Johnson Phantom Stand A Ghost Of A Chance?
Successfully masking its GM F-body origins, today's Nice Price or No Dice Johnson is a fine example of the neoclassic cars that were all the rage in the 1980s. Let's see whether its price tag makes it worth looking forward to.
While Hollywood has long been considered the center of the film industry, it's worth noting that, of the five major studios still in existence, only Paramount is based in that Los Angeles neighborhood. And Paramount recently threatened to leave California entirely if its monopolistic merger with Warner Bros. was denied.
The 1981 Honda Accord LX we looked at on Tuesday was claimed to have appeared in a number of movies and music videos, though none so impressive that we might expect to see it on the red carpet at the Oscars. With reasonably low mileage, a clean title, and all the proper kit, our Accord had a lot of classic-car appeal. That helped it overcome some initial reticence regarding its $6,000 asking price. In the end, the Honda passed its audition with a 64% 'Nice Price' win.
A nice Johnson
Before we discuss the merits of today's 1986 Johnson Phantom (and yes, the ad has a typo in its title), we should first cover a bit of its history. Johnson Motor Cars operated out of Davie, Florida, for about a decade in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During that time, the company offered two very limited-production neoclassic cars. The first was the Presidential Rumble Seat Roadster, a model similar to an earlier car from Clénet Coachworks. The second model was the Phantom, a closed, or T-top, coupe based on General Motors' third-generation F-body Camaro or Firebird.
Starting with the F-body base, Johnson extended the Phantom's wheelbase by moving the front axle line a couple of feet forward and fitting faux spares and exhaust in the added space. Both the front and rear styling channel a 1930s coupe aesthetic, albeit adapted for a lower overall height and the F-body's doors, roof, and windshield. The main takeaway from the vastly extended length is added presence and gravitas, plus the ability to brag to everyone you meet about having "a really long Johnson." That should be even funnier for the ladies.
A Camaro underneath
Beneath that fiberglass neoclassic bodywork is a chassis and drivetrain that's almost as old-school. The engine in this Phantom is Chevy's 305 cubic-inch displacement V8, which in 1986 made 190 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. Not stellar numbers, but then it's unlikely that anyone would be whipping their Johnson out at the drag strip any time soon. Behind the 5.0 is a four-speed automatic for fuss-free cruising. Other niceties include power seats, mirrors, and windows, plus cruise control. Naturally, it also has power steering, which is necessary given the car's extended wheelbase and likely turning radius comparable to that of the U.S.S. Nimitz.
According to the seller, the car "Runs very great" and even has working R12 A/C. Being Chevy-based means that, aside from the proprietary bodywork pieces, you can likely source almost everything else at your local AutoZone or O'Reilly's. Both the windshield and door glass are also stock Camaro, so those should be easy and reasonably cheap to replace if needed.
Impress the neighbors
While we might not all agree on the merits of the Phantom's neoclassic near-pimpmobile styling, I think we can all agree this one appears to be in very nice condition. The fiberglass bodywork shows no crazing or cracking in the pictures, while the massive bumpers appear straight and with still-shiny chrome. The cream color may not be doing the car any favors (black would be better), but it at least still seems to be holding up without issue. The Dayton wire wheels also look to be in great condition, although raised white-letter Hankook tires are certainly a choice.
The masking of the car's Camaro origins is less successful in the cabin. It still maintains that car's vast plank of plastic hood over the dash, but below that, Johnson added some real wood appliqués to the dash face and down the center console. The Nardi three-spoke steering wheel is also real, which is a classy touch. The seats and armrests have all been given additional button-tufted padding, while occupants' feet are treated to thick, wool mats. It's all in great condition, appropriate for a car with just 70,000 miles on the clock and a garage-kept life.
Negotiable
This Phantom comes with a clean title and an asking price of $20,000. According to the seller, that price is negotiable, and they invite interested parties to "Feel free to come check it out test drive it." Kicking its tires and cruising it around the block might be fun, at the very least as an unexpected bucket-list check-off. Plus there's the added perk of being able to tell people you rode someone else's Johnson.
But before we get too far down that fantasizing road, we need to talk about this Phantom's $20K price, even if that's just a starting point. What do you think? Is that a good basis for negotiation? If so, what do you think would be a fair price to pay for this Johnson? Will you give this Phantom a Nice Price win, or does it go down in a No Dice loss?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Phillip Cusuela for the hookup!
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