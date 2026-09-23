After Years Of Rescuing Vintage Trucks, Minnesota Man Is Auctioning His Collection Of Over 400 Vehicles

If it's not Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars, Tonka trucks are the next gateway drug to a car enthusiast's future real-car collecting habits. Minnesotan Tim Wertish turned his love of acquiring Tonka Trucks into a full-blown hunt to save vintage trucks. Now, those trucks, upwards of 400 of them with various cars, parts and other accessories are going up for auction this month.

In an interview with CBS News, Wertish says his Tonka collecting turned into actual car collecting when he turned 16. It might have been partially inspired by his parents, who also took up the pastime, even hosting an auction of their own back in 1979. He told CBS, it's "probably just an addiction loving all this old stuff."

In 2019 Wertish started this vintage truck and vehicle collection, which turned into Vintage Vehicle Rescue. He and his uncle would go about finding vehicles within a 100-mile radius of his Minnesota home in hopes to keep old vintage trucks from meeting a dire fate at the crusher. Specifically during the pandemic, Wertish said most of the trucks were found on Craigslist, with more leads for vehicles, upwards of 10-20 more, coming through with each trip.

Some of those trucks would find homes with like-minded collectors. Some were stored on Wertish's property where they were sorted and on display by brands over the years. The property was recently sold, so Wertish aimed to find homes for his collection via a two-day auction.