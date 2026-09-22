At $6,000, Is This 1981 Honda Accord LX Movie Star An A-Lister?

Claimed to have made its mark in multiple movies, today's Nice Price or No Dice classic Accord LX is a star in its own right, thanks to its condition and well-optioned features. Let's see if the price tag has us saying "action!" or "cut!"

A modern Mitsubishi could be a pretty solid getaway car for a bank heist. Since only a couple of models are sold here right now, witnesses probably wouldn't recognize the car—only noticing a few dollar bills cartoonishly fluttering out of it as it zooms away.

The 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Limited that came our way on Monday is a different story, however. Also appreciably rare in this day and age, its old-school boxiness and chunky flared-fender styling would, most likely, stand out in the minds of passersby. So, helpful tip: don't rob a bank in a Montero. With its high mileage, many of you felt that our Montero's $9,800 price tag was a bit of highway robbery. That was obvious from the comments and the 79% 'No Dice' loss it suffered in the voting.