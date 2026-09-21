At $9,800, Is This 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Limited The Full Monty?

When the going gets tough, the tough would likely jump in today's Nice Price or No Dice Montero and get going. Let's decide how tough it will be to pony up this classic SUV's asking price.

Weight-loss drugs, most typically GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, are all the rage these days among people of means who may have put on a few too many pounds. That might have been a popular fix for cars in the 1970s as crude oil shortages and rising gas prices drove carmakers to downsize their products. One of the first car models to drop both size and weight was Ford's Mustang, which went smaller in 1974.

The model's reimagining was so drastic that Ford chose to anoint it with a "II" in its name to acknowledge the new vision. We looked at a 1978 Mustang II Liftback last Friday, and unfortunately, few of you liked what you saw. While well-presented and featuring both a T-top roof and a Cologne V6, it was dunned for both its '70s style and its $8,900 price tag. When all was said and done, the latter came away with a 58% 'No Dice' loss.