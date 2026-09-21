At $9,800, Is This 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Limited The Full Monty?
When the going gets tough, the tough would likely jump in today's Nice Price or No Dice Montero and get going. Let's decide how tough it will be to pony up this classic SUV's asking price.
Weight-loss drugs, most typically GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, are all the rage these days among people of means who may have put on a few too many pounds. That might have been a popular fix for cars in the 1970s as crude oil shortages and rising gas prices drove carmakers to downsize their products. One of the first car models to drop both size and weight was Ford's Mustang, which went smaller in 1974.
The model's reimagining was so drastic that Ford chose to anoint it with a "II" in its name to acknowledge the new vision. We looked at a 1978 Mustang II Liftback last Friday, and unfortunately, few of you liked what you saw. While well-presented and featuring both a T-top roof and a Cologne V6, it was dunned for both its '70s style and its $8,900 price tag. When all was said and done, the latter came away with a 58% 'No Dice' loss.
Rally tested
I'd like to take this opportunity, say, as a public service, to remind us all that not only does Mitsubishi still exist, but it also still sells vehicles in the U.S. I know, shocker, right? Admittedly, it's a fairly rinky-dink operation, offering just three models through a mere 300 dealerships nationwide.
That wasn't always the case, and as the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Limited we're looking at today proves, the company once offered compelling products that hit the market right in its SUV-loving sweet spot.
Sold as the Montero in the U.S. (and, for a time, as the Dodge Raider), Mitsubishi's mid-sized SUV is better known globally as the Pajero. As it did with the Lancer EVO, Mitsubishi took the Pajero racing, capturing the crown at the Paris-Dakar Rally a full 12 times between 1985 and 2007. That's more than any other manufacturer, a record that still stands to this day.
Blister sister
This is the second generation of Montero offered in the States, and its wide fenders earned it the nickname "Blister Side" for those bulges. As expected, this SUV offers 4WD and comes with both the Winter package (heated front seats and mirrors) and the Endeavor package (upgraded stereo and other niceties).
According to the seller, it's in "Very good condition," and aside from some paint chips and surface rust on the stout frame, it looks solid. It hasn't all made it this far, though. This appears to be a well-loved truck, as the ad highlights replacing the carpet and the leather on the front seats to keep things looking spiffy. It also has a new Alpine head unit and a Little Tree air freshener hiding out on the turn signal stalk. One of the fun features of these vehicles is the added gauge cluster atop the center stack, which includes an inclinometer so drivers can judge the angle of their dangle.
That Old Man Emu
One thing we should probably address is the truck's mileage: a fairly substantial 228,243 miles, according to the ad. And that's with the seller's assertion that the truck hasn't ever seen a Michigan winter. Of course, that's required a good bit of mechanical wear-and-tear replacement, with refreshed brakes, brand-new Yokohama Geolander tires, and an Old Man Emu lift kit bringing new shocks and springs to the party.
The engine hasn't been left out of the fun, though. That's a 3.5-liter V6 claiming 200 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. Per the seller, the truck has all its maintenance up to date and has had the engine's head gaskets, water pump, and timing belts replaced. Other wear-related replacements include the front ball joints and control arms.
At present, the Montero is claimed to "run and drive excellent with no issues." It also comes with a clean title and the aura of something you don't often see on the road anymore.
A memorable Montero?
With all that in mind, we now need to ruminate on this Montero's $9,800 asking price. Lots of newer SUVs could command that much, but do any of them have the style, rally heritage, and quirky nature of these old Mitsubishis? I mean, you could probably buy a 10-year-newer Toyota Sequoia for about as much, but come on, we all know that's going to be kind of yawn city.
So, what do we think about this Montero? It's loaded to the gills, seems well-cared-for, and presents well in its ad. That's a solid start, to be sure. Then there's the history and relative exclusivity of such an old, less-popular model. On the downside, it has high mileage, and you'll have to explain to the less-informed that, "No, Mitsubishi is actually still in business here in the States, so parts aren't that big a problem."
With all that in mind, what's your take on paying $9,800 for this Montero? Does that feel fair in your mind? Or does that price tag make this Pajero a pejorative?
You decide!
Detroit, Michigan, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
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