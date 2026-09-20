Ancient Rome Built 190,000 Miles Of Roads And Researchers Just Traced Them All

It's no easy feat to build a roadway let alone a highway system — especially one that stretches across a continent. Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither were the 190,000 miles of roads that once connected almost 3.5 million square miles of land through the Roman Empire. Reuters reports researchers just mapped the network of roads that Romans connected across Europe to parts of the Middle East and Northern Africa to better understand the world's first continental travel route, and find out if all roads do indeed lead to Rome. It turns out they don't.

The study published earlier this week mapped out the roads into what the Roman network could have looked like at the peak of the empire's power, sometime between the 2nd to 4th centuries AD. That network of main roads and little countryside paths didn't centralize in Rome, though. Tom Brughmans, classical archaeologist at Aarhus University in Denmark and one of the leads on the project, told Reuters that, "...when we consider all movement within the entire Italian peninsula, we were shocked to discover that the most central road actually follows the opposite Adriatic coastline, bypassing Rome altogether."

The roads of the empire actually met in Constantinople, or Istanbul, Turkey, as it is known today. There the city was more centrally located, as it bordered both Europe and Asia along the Bosporus Strait, where ancient ferries were known to easily traverse between the two continents.