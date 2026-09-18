At $8,900, Could You Muster Some Interest In This 1978 Ford Mustang II?
While long maligned as a malaise-era misstep, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang II offers a T-top roof and louvered hatch glass, which were, and are, notably cool features. Let's see if this classic pony has a cool price, too.
These days, the news is filled with stories about what a great threat AI poses to the job market. Some people tout this as a boon, claiming that in the future we'll all be able to lounge at home while our AI avatars go off to work doing whatever AI does. Other, more cynical observers claim AI to be nothing less than a portent of the end of humanity itself.
Regardless of such rosy and/or doomsayer predictions, one thing AI is unlikely to usurp is auto restoration and maintenance. Hell, if you can't get a human being to do a competent job on an oil change at the Quickie Lube, how do you expect a robot to do it? That makes it a safe bet that the next owner of the 2004 Volvo C70 convertible we looked at on Thursday will be safe in doing whatever work is needed to bring it back to roadworthiness, without the threat of ChatGPT taking over. At $2,300, that work held a lot of appeal for many of you, earning the needy Volvo a solid 74% 'Nice Price' win. Take that, AI!
Mustang II Redux
It's said that hindsight is 20/20, but when it comes to views of the 1974 through 1978 Ford Mustang, opinions are clouded by a miasma of misinformation and unfounded criticism. Many consider the Mustang II the nadir of the pony car line, but when it launched, it was the right car at the right time. Buyers agreed with then-Ford President Lee Iacocca that the previous-generation Mustang had grown too big and flocked to dealerships to buy the new, smaller Pinto-based car. In its first year of production, Mustang II sales outstripped the previous year's by almost three times.
The car went on to sell more than a million units over its five-year run, proving it a success. And it did that while reusing its model name. The Mustang II nameplate first applied to a 1963 show car that foreshadowed the first production Mustang's styling, only with a different nose and a lowered roofline. Before that, the original Mustang I was a mid-engine sports car using a German Ford Taunus V4 and a FWD transaxle moved behind the seats. Oh, what we could have had. Perhaps in solidarity, this 1978 Mustang Liftback also has an engine sourced from Germany.
An alluring Cologne
When the Mustang II first launched, it offered only four- and six-cylinder power. A V8 returned to the option list a year after the model's launch, but with just 140 horsepower, it did little more than make the already nose-heavy handling even worse. This car has the lighter 2.8-liter Cologne V6 under its hood, making 90 horsepower. Yes, that's terrible, but what are we going to do about it?
Behind that is Ford's do-or-die C4 three-speed automatic feeding the cart-sprung live rear axle. There's really very little to go wrong here save for the R12 A/C that, happily, the seller claims still works just fine. Another nod to comfort and convenience is the power steering. The Mustang II was the first American-built car to offer power rack-and-pinion steering, a fun fact for party conversation.
Other plusses include reworked suspension components and brakes, and the claim that the engine and transmission were "gone through a few years back." The under-body pics show a solid frame and no significant leaks or drips from the drivetrain.
Fits to a T
Of course, the Mustang II is the poster child for the Malaise Era of the automotive industry when looks outweighed performance, and this Mustang still looks really good. Not only is it the arguably more handsome liftback body style, but it also has the optional T-top roof. A non-functional hood scoop and front spoiler (though strangely no rear spoiler) add to the car's visual appeal. Painted in white with gold pinstriping and black grille and headlight surrounds, this pony looks almost new in the pictures. The louvered windows and deeply dished factory five-slot mag wheels wearing period-correct BF Goodrich raised white-letter tires just add to the effect.
Things are almost as nice in the cabin. The upholstery is a mix of vinyl and a strangely patterned cloth amid a sea of cheap '70s plastic. Nicely, the interior appears all original, right down to the AM/FM/cassette stereo. One odd choice, common in the era, was placing the HVAC controls to the left of the steering column, meaning front-seat passengers were SOL in their use.
It all looks to be in solid shape, save for some crinkling of the vinyl on the driver's seat squab and the seller's note that the T-top seals could stand replacing. The car has 31,000 miles and comes with a clean title.
How much would you pony up?
First-generation Mustangs have hit their stride in the classic car market, surprisingly outpacing the earlier two-seater T-Bird as the Ford fan car of choice. That's definitely not the case with the Mustang II, which makes it an interesting, more wallet-friendly option. Most mid-1970s Mustangs have been sent to the great wrecking yard in the sky, while many of the remaining cars have been modded for the drag strip, which is one thing they are good at. Finding this almost all-original, well-optioned edition is quite the coup. At $8,900, we'll need to decide whether it's a good enough deal for someone to snap up.
What's your opinion on this Mustang and that $8,900 asking price? Does that feel fair given the balance of Malaise performance and 1970s good looks? Or does that price make this Mustang II feel like a big pile of number two?
You decide!
Long Island, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
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