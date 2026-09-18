At $8,900, Could You Muster Some Interest In This 1978 Ford Mustang II?

While long maligned as a malaise-era misstep, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang II offers a T-top roof and louvered hatch glass, which were, and are, notably cool features. Let's see if this classic pony has a cool price, too.

These days, the news is filled with stories about what a great threat AI poses to the job market. Some people tout this as a boon, claiming that in the future we'll all be able to lounge at home while our AI avatars go off to work doing whatever AI does. Other, more cynical observers claim AI to be nothing less than a portent of the end of humanity itself.

Regardless of such rosy and/or doomsayer predictions, one thing AI is unlikely to usurp is auto restoration and maintenance. Hell, if you can't get a human being to do a competent job on an oil change at the Quickie Lube, how do you expect a robot to do it? That makes it a safe bet that the next owner of the 2004 Volvo C70 convertible we looked at on Thursday will be safe in doing whatever work is needed to bring it back to roadworthiness, without the threat of ChatGPT taking over. At $2,300, that work held a lot of appeal for many of you, earning the needy Volvo a solid 74% 'Nice Price' win. Take that, AI!