We live in a strange world these days for a number of reasons, the least of which is that there are now two different Audis that are pretty much unrelated to each other. One is only for China, and one is for the rest of the world (and China). As it turns out, China's Audi — stylized AUDI — has broken containment, and the four-rings Audi we're all familiar with is none too pleased.

The China-only electric vehicles have reportedly started showing up in Europe thanks to German importer Auto China, according to Motor1. Now, the Volkswagen Group is trying to stop the parallel imports of the AUDI E5 Sportback and E7X — two vehicles jointly developed by Audi and SAIC specifically for China. You won't find the four rings anywhere on them, but you will apparently find them in Germany.

Auto China has been bringing the two models over, homologating them, and offering them for sale to local customers. Western Audi isn't thrilled, so much so that it has taken legal action to block the imports, and a spokesperson for the automaker told German business newspaper Automobilwoche that "we have initiated legal proceedings against the importer and will rigorously enforce our rights."