F1 Adding Sprint Race To Monaco As Format Expands To 10 Rounds In 2027
With Kimi Antonelli's commanding lead in the championship, the focus of many around Formula 1 is already shifting to next season. F1 revealed its 2027 schedule on Wednesday. Along with the returns of Portugal and Turkey to the calendar, the championship is expanding its slate of sprint races. The Monaco Grand Prix might be the most surprising Saturday race addition, but organizers are banking on the allure of two qualifying sessions in the principality.
The 2027 Formula 1 season will feature ten sprint races, an increase from six in the last few seasons. Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi will feature sprints for the first time, joining Brazil, Britain, Canada, Italy and Qatar. The reasoning behind F1's sprint expansion is simple. Most fans would rather watch a competitive session over practice. According to F1, Sprint Qualifying is three times more popular than a practice session. It's the easiest lever F1 can pull to boost TV viewership. Sprint weekends have a 12% larger TV audience than its non-sprint counterparts.
F1 knows what its fans actually want for once
At a glance, Monaco sounds like the worst place to add a second race. The crown jewel race is infamous for being a dull, processional affair. However, the weekend's qualifying session is typically a highlight of the season. A second qualifying session would be worth the slog of a second race. The championship even noted this in its press release, stating that fans were "set to enjoy two thrilling qualifying sessions in Monaco as the drivers show their world class skill and precision on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo."
F1's calendar is in a state of flux at the moment. Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has hosted the Belgian for over a century, but the legendary track lost its permanent place on the schedule. Belgium will now rotate on an annual basis with Barcelona. Every stop for the championship has to literally prove its worth, guaranteeing more and more revenue for F1. Even Monaco has to help draw every dollar it can either through paying higher sanctioning fees or boosting the value of the broadcast rights.