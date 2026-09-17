F1 Adding Sprint Race To Monaco As Format Expands To 10 Rounds In 2027

With Kimi Antonelli's commanding lead in the championship, the focus of many around Formula 1 is already shifting to next season. F1 revealed its 2027 schedule on Wednesday. Along with the returns of Portugal and Turkey to the calendar, the championship is expanding its slate of sprint races. The Monaco Grand Prix might be the most surprising Saturday race addition, but organizers are banking on the allure of two qualifying sessions in the principality.

The 2027 Formula 1 season will feature ten sprint races, an increase from six in the last few seasons. Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi will feature sprints for the first time, joining Brazil, Britain, Canada, Italy and Qatar. The reasoning behind F1's sprint expansion is simple. Most fans would rather watch a competitive session over practice. According to F1, Sprint Qualifying is three times more popular than a practice session. It's the easiest lever F1 can pull to boost TV viewership. Sprint weekends have a 12% larger TV audience than its non-sprint counterparts.