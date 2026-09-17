At $2,300, Would You Roll Up Your Sleeves For This 2004 Volvo C70?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice C70 says the car "Needs lots of work," but that work actually doesn't seem like much of a heavy lift. Let's see whether its price makes this handsome convertible a viable work in progress.

There's this old joke: What is the last thing to go through a bug's mind when it hits your windshield? Its butt! Automotive accidents are no joke, and manufacturers have spent decades improving product safety. That's part of the reason we no longer see forward-control consumer vans and trucks like the 1987 Toyota Cargo Van we considered on Wednesday.

No one likes the idea of their knees being the first line of defense in a collision. Of course, the 1980s were a different time. Now, the Toyota Van is just a quirky reminder of what once was, albeit an AWD one. At $10,000, though, few of you liked being reminded. That price proved too maxi for that minivan, ending up in a decisive 83% 'No Dice' loss.