News Helicopter Crashes While Covering Fatal Bus Crash, Killing 3 People

An SUV slammed into the side of an LA Metro bus on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring six. The tragedy was compounded when a news helicopter crashed near the scene of the collision, killing pilot George Marciniw and reporter Eliana Moreno on board, as well as a person on the ground. KNBC confirmed that the crashed helicopter was the station's NewsChopper4. The live footage of the rotorcraft going down is harrowing, but it's unclear why it crashed.

NewsChopper4 was owned and operated by Angel City Air, a "self-described full-service aerial production company," providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52. The helicopter's feed was being broadcast when it crashed. During an aerial shot of the bus crash, you can hear the engine failure alarm go off. Marciniw blurted out, "F*ck!" as the engine spooled down, and Moreno replied, "What, you can't pull up?" The helicopter essentially fell out of the sky, with the feed cutting out before impact.