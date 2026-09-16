At $10,000, Is This 1987 Toyota 4WD Cargo Van Almost As Good As Free Candy?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Toyota van is a model that was once dubbed the "Space Wart" by its most ardent admirers. This one offers both a utilitarian, windowless cargo area and capable AWD to get that cargo (or whatever) through the slushiest of weather. Let's see what that combo might be worth.

Yesterday, we looked at a 2007 Dodge Magnum SRT-8, a model that was sold in very small numbers. That factor evidently led to it being sequestered in someone's car collection for years, meaning that it is now offered with few miles and little to no wear. It seems the joke's on us, however. If we want a like-new Dodge from that same era, all it takes is a quick waltz down to your friendly neighborhood Dodge dealer and an inquiry about how many Durangos they have on hand right now.

The Durango, for whatever reason, has been on sale, with little to no change for a full 16 years. To top that off, our Magnum's $50,000 asking price would buy a fairly well-equipped Durango—also with a Hemi—and it would come with a handy warranty for when anything breaks. None of that was lost on the vast majority of you who sent our Magnum packing with a 97% 'No Dice' loss.