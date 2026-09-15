At $50,000, Is This Like-New 2007 Magnum SRT-8 A Deal We Can't Dodge?

With just 9,973 miles on the clock, today's Nice Price or No Dice Magnum SRT8 is a time capsule from... checks calendar... not all that long ago. Let's see if we like the price on this piece of modern Mopar history.

One has to wonder how many vegans there are in Poland. Given that the country's national dish is Bigos, a stew made with sauerkraut, fresh cabbage, aromatics, and seemingly every farm and game animal at hand, refusing to eat meat might be seen as unpatriotic.

Of course, another way for Poles to show their patriotism is to drive a home-grown car or truck, like the 1997 FSO Polonez Roy pickup that we saw on Monday. Touted as the only one in existence in the United States, that Polonez was actually competent enough to have been marketed outside of Poland as a Daewoo during the short time that FSO was under the ownership of the South Korean company. Our FSO received a full restoration and was now claimed to "need nothing." At a $13,500 asking price, that like-new presentation couldn't overcome the FSO's inherent weirdness, leading many of you to question its value in the comments and engendering a sizably lopsided 82% 'No Dice' loss.