Porsche Never Sold 911s With 8-Cylinder Engines, But One Factory Prototype Exists

Ardent fans of the brand may have already heard of the 965 name — perhaps as lettering stamped on the 964 Turbo 3.6's many parts, or as something that was supposed to sit above the 930 Turbo (aka the Widowmaker) and below the mighty Porsche 959. The plan was, according to YouTube's 9WERKS TV, to create a sort of 911 "Super Turbo" based on a 964 platform, featuring some of the 959's running gear – namely the self-leveling suspension and trick all-wheel drive system — all while keeping its price tag much more palatable, at least when compared to the scarily expensive 959.

Development of what was supposed to be called the Porsche 969 (in production form) started in 1984 with a release date scheduled for 1990. The history of this cocktail of a Porsche gets interesting as you closely inspect its derriere. As you may know, Porsche never really sold 911s with anything other than a flat-6, albeit in naturally aspirated or forced-induction forms.

According to Stuttcars, Porsche had a lofty 365-horsepower initial target for the "Junior 959," which engineers could've easily met had they used the 959's twin-turbo flat-six motor. As budgetary constraints decreed otherwise, the team had to get creative, toying with the idea of a turbocharged V6 and even an in-house-developed V8. In the end, however, an Audi-sourced water-cooled V8 proved cost-effective while meeting the project's many demands. Apparently, Porsche was struggling at the time, and the financial crash of '87 also didn't help much in keeping the project alive. And so, there sits a "Black Bomber" somewhere in the Porsche Museum that is the only surviving prototype of a 911 with a V8 hanging behind its rear axle.