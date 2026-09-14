California Starts New Plate Sequence After 46 Year Run Comes To An End

All good things must come to an end, even if it's an unbearable loss like the death of a favorite brand or car. For California's streets this meant an end to the state's iconic license plate sequence as the final possible number and letter combination was stamped earlier this year. As NBCLA reports, changes have come with a new plate already making it onto new California vehicles.

California license plates have started with one number, followed by three letters and three numbers, since 1980. Even with over 100 million plate combinations possible, the state still managed to run out of numbers in that particular sequence after 46 years. Ronald Ongtoaboc, spokesperson for the state Department of Motor Vehicles told the Los Angeles Times that the final plate, 9ZZZ999 was printed earlier this year. Though the plates haven't been printed with the old combination in some time, the department still has about 110,000 plates with the prior sequence left to issue.

The new license plate format has been pressed and distributed to DMVs across the state, consisting of the reverse of the prior sequence, with three numbers, three letters and ending with a number, formatted like 000AAA0. Ongtoaboc says this new combination should also provide more than 100 million plate combinations to last the next 40 years, based on historical data.