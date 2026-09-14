F1's Debut In Madrid Was So Dull That Organizers Are Promising Track Changes

The Madring was hyped up as the most ridiculous circuit to join the F1 calendar in recent memory. Critics called the narrow, high-speed street circuit dangerous. It ended up being neither. When Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli took the Spanish Grand Prix victory on Sunday, I was glad that the slog of a race was over. There were only four on-track passes after the opening lap with teams reliant on pit strategy and track position to make any gains.

Race organizers were given a near-blank slate around Madrid's IFEMA, a convention center and permanent trade fair. They went all in on spectacle. The Madring featured several high-speed corners including La Monumental, a 600-yard-long, 13.5-degree banked corner. It worked for qualifying, but flopped for the race. The problem was that drivers can't follow each other through these corners and try to pass at the circuit's few overtaking zones. To make matters worse, the Turn 5 chicane after the track's longest straight was too narrow and too fast is be a realistic passing zone. The venue's executives now know their mistakes and promise to fix them. Luis Garcia Abad, Madring's managing director, told Autosport: