It Took A Crane And Several Cemetery Plots To Bury A Man Inside His Chevrolet Corvette

The C4 Chevrolet Corvette — in production from 1984 to 1992 — has a bit of a mixed reputation among enthusiasts. For instance, when we ranked every Corvette generation in 2022, the C4 got votes for being both the best and the worst of the family. Of course, we know what camp George Swanson was in: When he passed away in 1994, he was buried, per his request, in his white 1984 Chevrolet Corvette. According to a statement from his lawyer, originally for the Associated Press, "George wanted to go out in style, and, indeed, now he will."

Now, Swanson had originally hoped he and his car could be laid to rest at a cemetery outside of Pittsburgh, only for the cemetery to try to back out of the deal once Swanson had died. In the end, a lawyer had to be called in, as was a crane needed to lower George and his 'Vette into the ground. Speaking of which, Swanson actually had to buy 12 individual burial plots to make enough room for his final parking spot. It must have been quite a scene, too. George's wife, Caroline, took his ashes to the cemetery in another Corvette — her own — and sprinkled them onto the driver's seat of his. Meanwhile, Englebert Humperdink's "Release Me" was popped into the car's cassette player for the proper mood music.

Swanson's choice of resting place set off a trend, it seems. Nowadays, some funeral homes recognize that a "final ride into the afterlife may seem unusual, but for some, it is a powerful symbol of status, passion, or personal legacy."