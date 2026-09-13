This Is The Longest Stretch Of US Highway With No Exits, And Of Course It's In Florida

When you think of Florida, it's possible that the first thing that comes to mind is a heavily branded theme park. Maybe you think of the NASA facilities there, or the historic NASCAR races near the coastline. If you've ever spent a long time driving through Florida, though, you'll likely think of the long highways and swaths of protected wilderness. So it shouldn't be a surprise that the longest highway without exits cuts straight through that area.

There's a 48.9-mile stretch of Florida's Turnpike between Kissimmee-St. Cloud and Yeehaw Junction with no exits, the longest exit-less length of highway in the entire country.

Florida's Turnpike was initially envisioned in the 1950s to handle the traffic tied to the Sunshine State's post-World War II population boom. There were nearly 1.9 million Floridians in 1940. That figure swelled to roughly 4.9 million by 1960 — that means a lot more cars on the road.

While the Turnpike was successful in moving people around, it has evolved over the decades into a tolled alternative to Florida's Interstates. Florida's Turnpike parallels I-95 through Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, so there are several options when traveling. When both highways diverge in Fort Pierce, Florida's Turnpike shoots off into the interior. From there, it's 91 miles north to Orlando with only a single exit at Yeehaw Junction.