At $6,500, Is This 2009 Honda Civic Si Clearly A Deal?

In the ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Civic Si, it claims to have "VTEC 2.0 six-speed and two doors." Honestly, what more could we ask? Well, we could ask that the car's clear coat kept up its end of the bargain. Could we also, however, ask for a lower price as a result?

Michelangelo Buonarroti, who is perhaps Italy's most famous and feted artist, once offered the advice that (paraphrasing), "The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it."

The seller of the 1997 Jeep Cherokee Up-Country we looked at on Thursday was certainly aiming high with its $12,000 asking price. In its favor, a clean, unworn appearance, solid mechanical presentation, and the factory-added Up-Country off-road package helped it stand out from the crowd of other classic Cherokees. That price proved a little too aspirational for many of you, as the vote didn't go in the Jeep's favor, ending in a 57% 'No Dice' loss. As a few of you noted, the seller pulled the ad down while we were debating the Jeep's merits, so perhaps it was the right price (or something near it) for someone.