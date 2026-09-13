Why Fleet Orders Can Send Car Sales Soaring But Still Hurt Automakers

I live in Los Angeles, a popular city for tourism, and a very popular city for rental cars, so I know how to clock a rental car's perennial plates from a mile away. There are some rental car usual suspects, including a sea of Mustang EcoBoost convertibles, most Chevrolet Traverses on LA roads, or, if you're in Hawaii, it's Jeep Wranglers. Recently I've noticed an increase in entry level German luxury cars, too, like new BMW X2s and 2 Series Gran Coupes that let me know fleet sales are alive and well.

Fleet sales count the same as customer sales when it comes to quarterly sales reports, so they can help an automaker look strong. But these can be misleading numbers. For starters, the margin on fleet sales is lower than on retail sales. An automaker will make less profit selling 1,000 new cars to a rental car company than they will selling the same number of cars to 1,000 different individual shoppers. The primary concern surrounding fleet sales falls on the shoulders of the rental car market. Commercial and government fleet sales have proven to be more profitable than rental car fleet sales. They can also be hollow numbers that dilute a brand's appeal and a model's value on the used market, especially when it comes to rental-car fleets.