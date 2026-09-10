At $12,000, Could This 1997 Jeep Cherokee Up-Country Be Right Up Our Alley?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Cherokee boldly calls it an "absolute gem." We'll have to see if it costs a king's ransom to buy.

One of the most important goals of classic car collecting is originality. Numbers-matching engines and transmissions, new-old-stock wear-and-tear parts, and a factory appearance are paramount to the purist. Heck, most car shows these days even have a preservation class in which entrants are judged, not by how shiny and new they look, but by how original they are, often rolling in on alarmingly time-worn tires and carrying a warm patina of age and use.

That's what made the 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix we looked at on Wednesday such a challenge. Nice as it was, its appearance had been significantly altered by the addition of a pair of 1961 Cadillac tail fins, giving the Pontiac the look of a stillborn Batmobile. As it stood, the mods—which likely cost a pretty penny—detracted from the classic Grand Prix's appeal because they undermined the classic experience collectors were seeking. At $36,000, the mods were seen as a sizable turd in the Pontiac's punchbowl by many of you. When all was said and done, the Grand Prix proved no prize, falling in a massive 96% 'No Dice' loss.