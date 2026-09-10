At $12,000, Could This 1997 Jeep Cherokee Up-Country Be Right Up Our Alley?
The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Cherokee boldly calls it an "absolute gem." We'll have to see if it costs a king's ransom to buy.
One of the most important goals of classic car collecting is originality. Numbers-matching engines and transmissions, new-old-stock wear-and-tear parts, and a factory appearance are paramount to the purist. Heck, most car shows these days even have a preservation class in which entrants are judged, not by how shiny and new they look, but by how original they are, often rolling in on alarmingly time-worn tires and carrying a warm patina of age and use.
That's what made the 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix we looked at on Wednesday such a challenge. Nice as it was, its appearance had been significantly altered by the addition of a pair of 1961 Cadillac tail fins, giving the Pontiac the look of a stillborn Batmobile. As it stood, the mods—which likely cost a pretty penny—detracted from the classic Grand Prix's appeal because they undermined the classic experience collectors were seeking. At $36,000, the mods were seen as a sizable turd in the Pontiac's punchbowl by many of you. When all was said and done, the Grand Prix proved no prize, falling in a massive 96% 'No Dice' loss.
Color me impressed
Happily, today's 1997 Jeep Cherokee Up-Country is described by its seller as being "Completely stock – no lift hacks, no questionable mods, upgraded stereo." It also comes in an appealing Forest Green Metallic with a biscuit leather interior, a great color combo. That green paint job is excellent for stealthily maneuvering through the woods unseen, but probably to the truck's detriment when the rescue helicopter crew tries to spot it after a tumble down a wooded embankment.
While presented as completely stock, this XJ does have some aftermarket add-ons: a bull bar with extra lighting protecting the nose, and a Yakima roof rack offering more versatility than the original factory rack that is still in attendance below it. Both additions are easy to remove if the next owner prefers a more factory appearance or doesn't want the extra weight and drag.
Everything else on the exterior, right down to the wheels, appears original. And, aside from a minor dent on the driver's door, it all seems straight, clean, and rust-free. The Jeep comes with a middling 130,000 on the clock and a clean title, two more aspects in its favor.
Up Country
Another checkmark in the Jeep's pros column is the presence of the Up-Country package. This option added a bit more off-road prowess with the placement of skid plates under the drivetrain and fuel tank, a one-inch lift and stiffer suspension, a full-size spare tire, and tow hooks under the front and rear bumpers.
Power comes from AMC's 4.0-liter OHV straight-six, which the seller rightfully describes as "legendary." It makes 190 horsepower and, more importantly for off-roading and rock-crawling, 224 pound-feet of torque. On this Cherokee, that's mated to a four-speed automatic and Command-Trac part-time 4WD. The seller doesn't provide any information about the truck's maintenance history, but also doesn't note any issues.
There doesn't seem to be anything to complain about in the cabin, either. The leather and vinyl upholstery on the seats look to be in surprisingly good condition given the Jeep's age. The only mods are heavy-duty floor mats and a protective steering wheel cover, both appreciated additions. As the seller notes, the stereo has been upgraded from its '90s factory unit, offering a large touchscreen that doesn't look totally out of place. This is a fairly well-equipped XJ, too, with power operation for the front seats, mirrors, and windows. It also has A/C, cruise control, and front-seat airbags, so it's a bit more civilized than its old-school looks might suggest.
A deal?
The XJ Cherokee has an odd history, with production spanning an era when the Jeep brand was owned by AMC/Renault, then Chrysler, and finally Daimler-Chrysler. That last group decided to replace the aging XJ with the KJ Liberty, a model that has never drawn the same kind of interest as the Cherokee.
The seller of this Up-Country acknowledges that in the ad, claiming, "These are climbing in value for a reason." That opinion has also led them to set the selling price at $12,000, which is not an insubstantial sum. What we need to do is determine if that's the right price for this XJ as it sits, or if this Up-Country gets downvoted.
What do you say? Is this Cherokee worth $12,000? Or at that price, is this off-roader off the charts?
You decide!
San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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