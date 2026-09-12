Long Before The Ford Fathom, A Dealership Sit-In Saved Ford's First Electric Pickup

Ford wants to somehow sell 100,000 Fathoms in its first year, and yes, that may seem a bit optimistic. But it wouldn't be the first time that the company's electric pickups inspired a passionate following. And we're not talking about the F-150 Lightning, either. From 1998 through 2002, Ford would produce about 1,500 all-electric versions of its Ranger small pickup, primarily for California. The Blue Oval only built the trucks to comply with the state's air-pollution rules at the time, which required automakers to offer a certain number of vehicles without tailpipe emissions.

Yet their owners — actually mostly lease-holders — loved them. In fact, when Ford announced it would shut down the program and take back all the trucks, it led to a full-on protest explicitly modeled on the civil-rights playbook. In this case, the result was a 2005 sit-in at Downtown Ford in Sacramento, California, where Ranger EV fans gathered for seven days of demonstrations — and got Ford to change its plans. Oh, the company was still going to cancel the EV program, even as folks were "calling on America's worst-ranked automaker to revive its EV program and immediately implement existing technology to improve the bottom-of-the-barrel fuel efficiency of the rest of its gas-guzzling fleet."

But the effort did at least save some Ranger EVs from the same crushing fate as the GM EV1. Ford decided to let then-current lease-holders purchase their trucks outright for $1, without warranty coverage. For former lessees, the company created a lottery system allowing them to buy "refurbished" trucks for $6,000 (about $12,400 today).