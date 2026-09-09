At $36,000, Is This Classic 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix A Great Prize?

Dubbed the "Bat Rod" by its seller because of its black paint and Caddy tail fins, today's Nice Price or No Dice Grand Prix convertible is not just a classic; it's a one-of-a-kind cruiser. Let's see if we like its one-of-a-kind price.

The Irving Berlin-penned song, "Blue Skies," certainly had a life. An immediate hit originally written for a 1927 stage play, it featured that same year in the first talkie film, Al Jolson's "The Jazz Singer." Over the following decades, Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, and Benny Goodman covered it, cementing its place as a musical standard. In 1978, the song found new life as a #1 hit on the country charts for Willie Nelson. It's most likely Willie's rendition that you're hearing in your head right now.

The 2007 Saturn Sky Redline we looked at on Tuesday wasn't blue; it was silver. Despite a few mods and a handful of miles under its belt, few of us were feeling the blues about our Sky's $7,500 asking price. In fact, that proved to be music to the ears of the 68% who awarded the Saturn a 'Nice Price' win.