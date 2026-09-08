At $7,500, Does This 2007 Saturn Redline Roadster Mean The Sky's The Limit?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Saturn Sky is arguably the better-looking of GM's Kappa platform twins, so much so that it was used as a basis for the European market Opel edition. Let's see if this modded Redline has an equally good-looking price.

Volkswagen didn't invent the minivan. That honor arguably goes to the oddball Stout Scarab of the 1930s, although fewer than half a dozen were completed before the company gave up on car building. Despite not being the originator, VW seemed to own the consumer headspace for minivans until Chrysler upended the category in the 1980s. Today, however, old Chrysler minivans are largely ignored in the market, while VW Type 2s and later editions are coveted by collectors.

Having never been officially sold here, the 1989 VW LT35 that came our way on Monday was an even quirkier option for Volkswagen van lovers. A former fire brigade van from Germany, it had been kitted out as a camper. That, and the expectation of '80s-like performance and comfort, sullied opinions on the van's $12,000 asking price. When the dust settled, that mustered nothing more than an 80% 'No Dice' loss.