Ford Maverick Vs. Honda Ridgeline: How The Compact Truck Stacks Up To A Mid-Size Pickup

In a segment where the pool of choice is smaller than ever, the Ford Maverick is often the default new compact pickup truck. However, if you're willing to cross-shop it with something in the midsize pickup truck segment, you'll have plenty of options to pick from, including the likes of the Honda Ridgeline.

Like the Maverick, the Honda Ridgeline is one of the most satisfying pickup trucks to own, but how do their specs compare? The class difference between the Ford Maverick and Honda Ridgeline means that there are, naturally, plenty of things that set them apart. The two are very different in size, performance, and price, with a difference of well over $12,000 between them.

What's more, the Ridgeline is only available with a gasoline engine, whereas the Maverick has hybrid and gas-only powertrain options. And while the Ridgeline makes 30-89 more horsepower than the equivalent Maverick, it puts out a lot less torque than the Ford. With regard to the infotainment screen, there's a 13.2-inch unit as standard in the Maverick, while the Ridgeline comes with a 9-inch display. We'll compare the Maverick and Ridgeline here to help you pick the right model for your use case.