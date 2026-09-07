At $12,000, Is This 1989 VW LT35 Feuerwehr Camper Van A Hot Ticket?

A former fire brigade van, today's Nice Price or No Dice VW LT35 has been converted to camper duty, while still maintaining some of its former uniform. Let's find out if its price gets us all hot and bothered.

There comes a time in every person's life when they ask themselves, "Am I the kind of person who could be lured by the intrinsic qualities of a basic British sports car, or do I prefer a life with no joy whatsoever?" Few choices are quite as important.

I, for one, have spent my entire adult life surrounded by British sports cars. Heck, there are two of them lurking in my garage right now. Do they run? No. Am I ever going to get around to restoring them? Um, I'll get back to you on that.

Because of my affection, or some might say, affliction, for old British sports cars, I was salivating to see last Friday's 1973 Morgan Plus 8 roadster come our way. At its $23,500 asking price, I even contemplated its purchase, if only for a minute. We already have a Plus 4 in the family, so it would prove unnecessarily redundant. Unfortunately for its seller, few of you share my passion for oil leaks, weak electrics, and bugs in the teeth from miles of smiles that a British sports car provides, giving that Morgan a 62% 'No Dice' send-off to end last week.