Here's How Much A 2021 Chevy Silverado Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling vehicles in the nation. However, the perennial leader in full-sized trucks and all vehicle sales — save for those moments when an unassuming crossover threatens to take out its knees — is of course Ford's F-Series. In recent years, the Silverado has trailed the F-Series by at least 100,000 trucks per year — last year Chevy was off by nearly a quarter million trucks in the full-sized category. Merely Silverado and F-Series combined for 1.4 million trucks in 2025, which is nearly 12% of all vehicles sold in America that year. That means they're plentiful, and if you're buying used, you're letting someone else take the depreciation bullet.

The website iSeeCars shows the average of all grades of Silverado depreciating at a rate of 39.3% after five years. That math roughly aligns with what Kelley Blue Book (KBB) shows as the fair market price for a base, two-wheel-drive, four-door Silverado with a 5.75-foot bed, at $22,570. The MSRP on that 2021 Silverado when new, in that configuration, was $35,600, so that works out to about 36% depreciation. However, the Silverado's depreciation will greatly vary depending on trim.

For instance, the original price of a Silverado 1500 Crew Cab High Country with a 6.5-foot bed ran $59,395, but KBB says that it should cost $29,110 today. That's a 51% slide, making the high-priced High Country more like the moderately hilly country when it comes to your hard-earned bucks. These numbers should make you wonder about the depreciation of more trims of the used 2021 Silverado, as well as how it compares to Ram and Ford full-sizers.