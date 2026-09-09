Here's How Much A 2021 Chevy Silverado Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling vehicles in the nation. However, the perennial leader in full-sized trucks and all vehicle sales — save for those moments when an unassuming crossover threatens to take out its knees — is of course Ford's F-Series. In recent years, the Silverado has trailed the F-Series by at least 100,000 trucks per year — last year Chevy was off by nearly a quarter million trucks in the full-sized category. Merely Silverado and F-Series combined for 1.4 million trucks in 2025, which is nearly 12% of all vehicles sold in America that year. That means they're plentiful, and if you're buying used, you're letting someone else take the depreciation bullet.
The website iSeeCars shows the average of all grades of Silverado depreciating at a rate of 39.3% after five years. That math roughly aligns with what Kelley Blue Book (KBB) shows as the fair market price for a base, two-wheel-drive, four-door Silverado with a 5.75-foot bed, at $22,570. The MSRP on that 2021 Silverado when new, in that configuration, was $35,600, so that works out to about 36% depreciation. However, the Silverado's depreciation will greatly vary depending on trim.
For instance, the original price of a Silverado 1500 Crew Cab High Country with a 6.5-foot bed ran $59,395, but KBB says that it should cost $29,110 today. That's a 51% slide, making the high-priced High Country more like the moderately hilly country when it comes to your hard-earned bucks. These numbers should make you wonder about the depreciation of more trims of the used 2021 Silverado, as well as how it compares to Ram and Ford full-sizers.
Not all Silverado trims depreciate at the same pace
iSeeCars puts the average depreciation across the full-sized pickup segment at 38.3% over five years. Specific Silverado trims, however, have depreciated at different paces. For example, the 4WD Custom Trail Boss Crew Cab with a 5.8-foot sold for $45,795 in 2021. KBB gives it a fair purchase price of $29,300. That's a five-year depreciation of roughly 36%. Eyeball this specific trim over at CarGurus, however, and you'll see that, across 393 national listings, the average asking price is running $31,392 as of this writing. That's a depreciation of 31.5%, not 36%.
It also costs more to get the 4WD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab LB with the the longer, 6.6-foot bed. It retailed for $53,495 in 2021, and KBB gives it a fair purchase price of $34,470 — a $5,000-plus premium over the Custom Trail Boss with its shorter bed. As of this writing, though, CarGurus is showing an average posted price of $34,662 among 970 listings. That represents a depreciation of 35% over five years. It's not the 39.3% of all Silverados, or the 38.3% of all full-sized pickups, but it's still a decent deal on a legitimate work truck with a full-sized second-row and and a 6.6-foot bed. If you're really chasing bargains, eyeball a Silverado Work Truck. On CarGurus, the 2021 Silverado Work Truck with a 5.8-foot bed is averaging $20,936; that's depreciation of 44%. A Work Truck with the 6.6-foot bed is averaging $17,840, with a depreciation of 52.5%.
Ram and Ford offer decent competition to the Silverado
The Ram 1500 makes a very good bogey versus the Silverado. KBB puts the fair-market price of the Tradesman four-door with a 6¹/₃-foot bed and a full-sized second row at $21,200, and it retailed for $40,330 originally. Yes, that means in KBB's eyes, a 2021 should be almost half off. But like with Silverado, not all Rams depreciate equally. The top-priced 2021 Ram 1500 cost $70,325, and if you want a used 702-hp off-road focused 2021 Ram TRX, CarGurus says you'll pay about $67,000 to snag one.
The best comparison (for your wallet) is spying the price of a five-year-old F-150 instead. It's right in line with its domestic rivals, falling 37.9% according to iSeeCars. To be as fair as possible and compare a four-door Silverado with a four-door Ford, the F-150 SuperCrew from 2021 should run you $22,000, according to KBB. The F-150 SuperCrew retailed for about $40,000 when new, so you're seeing KBB suggest depreciation at about 45% — at least for that model.
Going with a less-old 2023 Silverado could be the best niche, since iSeeCars says it depreciated 28.2% in 36 months— that's faster than the 18.8% depreciation of the F-150, or the 25% of the Ram 1500. Of, course, that also means you can expect to make less on resale; but remember that all vehicles decline in value. Only the Toyota Tundra declines more slowly than the pack, according to iSeeCars. Bottom line, you can get into a base 2021 Silverado for about the same as the Ford or Ram. But we say go for that used, $29,110 High Country. It's a sweet trim, and you're shaving nine grand off the $38,260 KBB says is a fair price for the 2021 Ford King Ranch.