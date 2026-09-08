These Are The Best Cars To Be Chauffeured In

I love driving, don't get me wrong. There are few things I find more fun in the entire world. But sometimes, I really just don't feel like doing it, and no, I don't want AI to do it for me. I want a guy — preferably in a hat — to drive me around. After all, I'm a captain of industry (in my mind), and because of that, I need a car that promotes that fact. This daydream is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought the ideal chauffeur vehicle was. What car (or anything really) would be perfect for being wafted from place to place as you sat in the back and relaxed? Luckily, a lot of you seemed to understand what I was asking, and you went balls-to-the-wall bonkers with your answers. Many of them made no actual sense, but that's okay. However, there were a great many of you who were a little too practical for my liking. These questions are hypothetical. Why are you worried about maintenance costs? Who cares. Live a little. Dare to dream.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you head on down below and check out your fellow Jalops' ideal chauffeur vehicles? Did your car make the list? Perhaps its time to hire a driver and start acting the part.