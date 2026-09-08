These Are The Best Cars To Be Chauffeured In
I love driving, don't get me wrong. There are few things I find more fun in the entire world. But sometimes, I really just don't feel like doing it, and no, I don't want AI to do it for me. I want a guy — preferably in a hat — to drive me around. After all, I'm a captain of industry (in my mind), and because of that, I need a car that promotes that fact. This daydream is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know what you all thought the ideal chauffeur vehicle was. What car (or anything really) would be perfect for being wafted from place to place as you sat in the back and relaxed? Luckily, a lot of you seemed to understand what I was asking, and you went balls-to-the-wall bonkers with your answers. Many of them made no actual sense, but that's okay. However, there were a great many of you who were a little too practical for my liking. These questions are hypothetical. Why are you worried about maintenance costs? Who cares. Live a little. Dare to dream.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you head on down below and check out your fellow Jalops' ideal chauffeur vehicles? Did your car make the list? Perhaps its time to hire a driver and start acting the part.
Buick Wagon
It's 1986. My best friends mom picks me up in her 1970-something roadmaster wagon. I hop in the rear-facing seats and were off. Were going to the arcade and I have $5 that I am going to spend entirely on Q*bert. This is the only way to be driven and we are royalty.
Submitted by: m4_guy_but_i_use_turn_signals
Ford Excursion stretch limo
As a tall guy, I appreciate the height to move around easily. They also have the proper presence for people who want to be seen when they arrive.
Submitted by: cintrocrunch1
Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser
The best to be chauffeured in? There is only one answer.
The preferred vehicle of dictators and despots around the world: the Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser.
If it's good enough for Idi Amin, it's good enough for this Oklahoma graphic artist.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Toyota Alphard
In Japan, our first taxi we booked with "GO" we were upgraded for free to the comfort version, which was a Toyota Alphard. The seats were like those incredible huge leather massaging things you'd sit in at "Sharper Image" back in the day. That was pretty sweet.
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They are nice, but the best car to be chauffeured in is one with a driver that knows how to drive smooth. No car is nice enough to overcome some who stops wrong.
Submitted by: Joshua Sundheim & bb1313
1963 Lincoln Continental
Slightly stretched for my long leg. I wanted one ever since I saw that White Stripes "documentary".
Submitted by: Marcus C
Boeing 747-8 VIP
5,000 square feet over two level to design as you wish and the range to take you to the world's greatest locations.
Submitted by: Cluck
The Beast
Once it's Febreezed and sanitized thoroughly of course.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Our neighbor has a Phantom and the back seat is WAY swanky. Just opening and closing the doors is cool! Dead-silent authoritative magic carpet ride motoring swathed in hand-stitched leathers and surrounded by book-matched veneers and solid metal accents. Quiet conversations that don't require raising your voice even at 80MPH on the Long Island Expressway. Arrive in Southampton and sneer down your nose at the Flying Spurs and Maybachs.
Submitted by: OuttaHere
Toyota Century
I can't speak from experience, but I'd like to be driven around in a Toyota Century
Submitted by: Malcolm
The Madden Cruiser
The sky has already been covered by someone else choosing the excellent 747-8, so, to stay on terra firma, there really is only one choice... The Madden Cruiser.
Submitted by: DIRF
Dare to dream
I sat in a 3rd-gen Q45 once (the fanciest car I've ever been in) so I'll have to say that will do.
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The best Uber experience I ever had was in a well kept previous gen Toyota Highlander. The backseats were exceptionally comfy, the ride was great, the V6 silky, the JBL sound system was decent, and im sure it cost a stick of bubblegum and a handshake to maintain.
Now excuse me while I consider financial ruin over an M760i.
Submitted by: bcfls & ExParrot89
Pigs can't look up.
But I could pick a pig up one night and raise it into the sky and tilt this pig ever so gentle. I can make sure this pigs eyes line up with the stars. Imagine seeing the stars 4the first time.I want 2b treated that kindly and see the stars for the first time.
- Vincent D'Onofrio, April 20, 2019