At $23,500, Would You Hail Britannia In This 1973 Morgan Plus 8?

Morgan has been building essentially the same car since the company's founding in the late Cenozoic era. That means that today's Nice Price or No Dice Plus 8 could have come from the 1960s or 2000s. Being a '73 means that, even in California, no one will ever need to "smog the Mog." Let's see if its price is an additional enticement.

The late, great Jim Croce famously sang a warning about a mythical pool shark: "You don't tug on Superman's cape, you don't spit into the wind, you don't pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger, and you don't mess around with Jim." That all sounds like sage advice for staying out of trouble, but is awfully specific.

Based on the comments that arose around the manual-swapped 2003 Audi RS6 we looked at on Thursday, we can add to Croce's warnings the advice to "never buy an old Audi." Friends don't let friends... and all that. At $12,500, our old Audi was quite the temptation, but as many of you pointed out, that asking price could be just the tip of the financial iceberg–a factor that resulted in the car earning a 70% 'No Dice' loss.