This Is The Best Used Subaru For Retirees

If you got here by searching "Subarus for retirees" on Google, Bing, or Duck Duck Go, your answer is going to come in one of three forms: Forester, Crosstrek, or Solterra. For those looking to get furthest from the beaten path, my recommendation is the first of the three — a Forester is easy to load up with camping gear and golden retrievers, the latter of which I understand are immediately issued to all retirees alongside their gold watch. If space on the inside is of secondary concern to taking up minimum space on the outside, however, the Crosstrek is a noticeably smaller option but still has a lifted seat height that won't make your knees and hips ache when you slide in and out.

If you're looking to spend a bit more up front in the interest of saving money down the line, though, get yourself a Solterra. The earlier ones aren't exactly impressive — my unpublished working title for my first-drive review called the Solterra "one of the cars of all time" — but those early models have gotten beautifully cheap from used-car sellers. For a depreciated price, you could certainly pick worse ways to get around.