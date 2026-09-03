At At $12,500, Could This Manual-Swapped 2003 Audi RS6 Quattro Get You To 'Row Yer Own'?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice RS6 "super sedan" makes 600 horsepower from its twin-turbo V8 and has a six-speed stick to stir up that hot mill's deviltry. That sounds like a hot time, but will the price cool our jets?

This past weekend, the Tall Corn Cruiser Classic event took place at the MOIBI (Make It or Break It) Off Road Park outside of Hamilton, Iowa. Open to Land Cruisers of all ilks, the annual meet tests the Toyotas' mettle against muddy inclines, rocky crags, and pebbly slopes.

If any of that sounds at all appealing, then the 1983 Toyota J60 Land Cruiser that came our way yesterday might make for a suitable entry for next year's event. That year should allow the SBC-powered truck to be properly sorted, as the ad says it hasn't been driven since last year. Based on the comments, few of you would be willing to do that sorting at the truck's $17,000 asking price. It was too tired, too rough, and too Chevy for your liking at that asking. That general opinion resulted in a crushing 94% 'No Dice' loss.