The British Army's Great Panjandrum Was The Most Bonkers Vehicle Ever Dreamed Up

Using unpersonned war machines is pretty routine today, now that so many military groups are turning to drones. Heck, Ukraine is even using drones to ram other drones. But there was nothing ordinary about the Great Panjandrum. It was a driverless bomb-delivery vehicles created to help the Allies on D-Day.

The Great Panjandrum somehow got its name from a made-up word invented as an insult during an 18th-century actors' feud — it means a self-important person. As for the World War II thing, that was the brainchild of C.R. Finch-Noyes, who had also contributed to the invention of the bouncing bombs used during Great Britain's dam-busting raids into Germany. He created something that looks a bit like a large spool, with two massive 10-foot steel wheels on each side of a barrel-shaped axle. In that barrel would be more than a ton of explosives, and the idea was to rely on rocket power to get the Great Panjandrum up 60 mph or so, and then crash it directly into the German defenses.

When we say "rocket power," we don't mean the type of setup used by rides like a rocket-propelled go kart. The Great Panjandrum had up to 70 small cordite rockets attached along its wheel rims. This way, in theory, the rockets would directly spin the wheels. In practice, that worked about as well as you might expect.

Even when the rockets weren't flying off on their own, there simply was no practical way to control the Great Panjandrum — especially when you remember the state of the beaches on which they'd be driving. After failing a 1944 test in spectacular fashion, the Great Panjandrum was mothballed in favor of the modified tanks known as Hobart's Funnies.