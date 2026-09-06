Raindrops Can Cause 9,000-Volt Zaps That Eat Through Your Car's Paint

The list of external factors car enthusiasts attempt to avoid to protect a car's paint is overwhelming. But special clear coats, rustproof coatings, frequent washes, and outright physical barriers against the elements can't protect paint from everything. A new study reported by Ars Technica found that raindrops, thought to be a calm and soothing result of nature, can zap their way through a car's paint and contribute to yet another form of corrosion.

We humans have created some brilliant coatings to protect our cars from corroding via the elements, but even those protections can wear away with time. The researchers who investigated this phenomenon used this study, available on Nature, to see how known charges collected in water droplets from sliding across surfaces could contribute to corrosion, and it's seriously fascinating.

Consider that charged drops occur naturally via thunderstorms, the crashing ocean waves, waterfalls — basically anything that can create water droplets and release them into the air. These little spheres of water then land onto a surface. Upon impact though, there's no charge. What does create a charge though is called sliding electrification. That raindrop or water droplet (one in the same) then moves across an insulated surface and exchanges charges, leaving one charge behind while picking up its own charge. In this particular study, researchers found that the charge exchange could help a droplet collect upwards of 9,000 volts which could discharge on certain surfaces. For simple reference of how much 9,000 volts are, your common plugs throughout homes and businesses are typically rated for 120 volts. A typical electric fence used for livestock can contain a voltage upwards of 5,000 to 10,000 volts.