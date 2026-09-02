At $17,000, Is This SBC-Powered 1983 Toyota Land Cruiser A Crazy-Cool Deal?

Despite having sat untended for a year, today's Nice Price or No Dice Land Cruiser is claimed by its seller to have fired right up when given a new battery. That could be owed to the rock-solid simplicity of its small-block Chevy donor motor. Let's see what we might be willing to donate for its purchase.

One fairly common tactic in consumer sales psychology is to claim that a bargain price is the result of an external factor, such as the seller needing to move or reduce inventory due to space constraints. Sellers promote this by saying "my loss is your gain!"

The seller of the 2000 Volvo V70 XC we looked at on Tuesday did not employ any such tactic, but the car's $4,700 price tag was obviously influenced by an actual loss; the car carrying a rebuilt title owed to a theft recovery. That seller's loss of a clean title could be to the next owner's gain. As long as the next owner is okay with the tainted title and can insure the car with it. Most of you agreed that would be a risk worth taking, awarding the Volvo an 80% 'Nice Price' win.