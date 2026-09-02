These Are The Cars You Would Buy For $5,000 Right Now
Here's the pitch: You found a briefcase in a local park full of $5,000 in unmarked non-sequential $20s. You know, though, that the briefcase is equipped with one of those Banksy art frame shredders and is set to destroy every penny that you don't put towards buying a car. With five grand to spend, what local car would you buy?
That's the question I asked you all earlier this week, and today we're parsing through your answers for the greatest hits. It seems I was onto something with my pick of the Honda Fit, as lots of you went with Honda or the equally-trustworthy Toyota for your choices. Most of the answers were practical, too, counting the $5,000 as just a way to get reliable transportation — not to add yet another Miata to your ever-growing fleets (though some of you did, in fact pick Miatas). So, without further ado, let's get into the cars you'd buy for five grand.
A well-maintained Japanese car
A well-maintained, mechanic-inspected Toyota or Honda.
(And one quick note aside: That screenshot above that showed the Facebook Market listings; it showed a 2020 Toyota CH-R for $2500, which is obviously WAY underpriced if that was the actually selling price – it isn't. Marketplace apparently allows people to put such click-bait listings to have potential buyers only discover that it's an asking down payment. I stay away from people like that since they are already showing that they are shifty with their tactics and should be considered untrustworthy.
Do not do business with them.)
Submitted by: CaptAFR
Volkswagen GTI
A friend of mine has a GTI 337 edition with a recently rebuilt engine he'd sell to me for around $3k. I'd probably go that route if I needed a cheap car. Besides, that cleanest Miata I could find. Miata is always the answer.
Submitted by: Neal Richards
Nissan Sentra
I literally just did this challenge lol. I had to find my very new driver 17 yr old daughter a car. Found a 2014 Nissan Sentra with just over 110k miles. They wanted $6k but I talked down to $5k in cash. Yes I know. Its boring. Its slow. Its CVT'ed. But its also safe, won't encourage shenanigans and will start up everytime without blinking. Perfect for my kid.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Mazda3
Mazda3.... preferably the 5-door hatch with a manual transmission. Fun to drive, fuel efficient; reliable, too.
Submitted by: Scott
A Saab convertible
A Saab droptop. Low mileage and well maintained. Parts aren't an issue, Saabnet is a great source for parts and advice. Even many GM dealers. Here's a good example but you can find the later 2004 and up version for around the same price.
https://www.craigslist.org/view/d/commack-1999-saab-3-convertible-59k/4z7MnkSCwAP1WhNDw62KoC
Submitted by: Merrill Frank
Toyota 4Runner
I do so like when these align with my current car shopping. Ive been casually looking for something to use as a winter beater/overlander sort of deal and there's this 99 4runner I've been meaning to check out.
5 grand american is roughly 7k CAD so it fits. Sure it has over 400,000kms, but it's an N180 4Runner, it's just getting broken in! And it has the indestructable 3.4
5VZ-FE V6, a clean body and, apparently a decent frame. If it holds up to an inspection it is 100% my choice right now.
ah, here it is
https://www.autotrader.ca/offers/toyota-4runner-sr5-gasoline-silver-cat_ma70gr201469tr11786-162245f5-c551-41bd-b5fd-3eccc1120977?sort=price&desc=1&position=14&source_otp=t10&source=listpage_search-results&order_bucket=unknown&boost_level=b0&applied_boost_level=b0&relevance_adjustment=organic&boosting_product=none
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Mini Cooper S
Mini Cooper s. I would find the best one available with a manual transmission and have a blast driving the little thing until something broke. They are such fun to drive little cars, and their well earned reputation for problems keeps the price point low. BTW, I may have already done this.
Submitted by: J-Wins
Honda Civic
I think I'd probably go the lame and practical route and get the best Honda Civic I could find.
Submitted by: Give Me Tacos Or Give Me Death
Toyota Camry wagon
Probably this Camry wagon that just popped up on my local Marketplace. There's also a Caprice PPV and a handful of XJ's in that price range locally. lol
Submitted by: Someone Else
Saturn SL2
The implication here is I don't truly need a car, what I need is to spend the $5000 on a car.
Because we have a soft spot for 'em, the best 5-speed Saturn SL2 (or better yet, an SW2) I can find for that amount of money. In the group I follow every so often one gets posted with low mileage in excellent shape – next one I won't say "$5000 is still a bit high even in that condition"
But to play this game right, you should have to attach a screenshot of the car you're "buying". What you think you want needs to actually be available.
Submitted by: DungBeetle62
Whatever floats your goat, man.