These Are The Cars You Would Buy For $5,000 Right Now

Here's the pitch: You found a briefcase in a local park full of $5,000 in unmarked non-sequential $20s. You know, though, that the briefcase is equipped with one of those Banksy art frame shredders and is set to destroy every penny that you don't put towards buying a car. With five grand to spend, what local car would you buy?

That's the question I asked you all earlier this week, and today we're parsing through your answers for the greatest hits. It seems I was onto something with my pick of the Honda Fit, as lots of you went with Honda or the equally-trustworthy Toyota for your choices. Most of the answers were practical, too, counting the $5,000 as just a way to get reliable transportation — not to add yet another Miata to your ever-growing fleets (though some of you did, in fact pick Miatas). So, without further ado, let's get into the cars you'd buy for five grand.