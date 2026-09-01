At $4,700, Could You Overlook This Exquisite 2000 Volvo V70 XC's One Major Flaw?

Despite looking like it deserves a place in Volvo's Gothenburg Museum, today's Nice Price or No Dice V70 XC hides a heart-wrenching secret: it has a rebuilt title. Would that impact your interest in its price despite its otherwise phenomenal presentation?

Introduced in 1933, the BMW 303 represented two milestones for the Bavarian automaker. Notably, the 303 was BMW's first six-cylinder production car, offering an inline engine layout that would become one of the brand's hallmarks decades later. The model also introduced another hallmark that has graced nearly every single model since, the iconic twin-kidney grille.

The 2005 BMW 320i we looked at on Monday was missing its twin kidneys. No, it didn't likely awaken in the bathtub full of ice water in a cheap motel with two gaping stitches on its back. Instead, it looked to have hit something, knocking the grilles out in the process. At just $2,900, that egregious insult to the car's heritage might very well be overlooked. It being a Canadian model simply added to its intrigue, resulting in a solid 88% 'Nice Price' win despite some high miles and that punch in the face.