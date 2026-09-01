Airline Defends Low Flyover Through Stadium Smokeshow

There's nothing more exhilarating than a flyover before a major sports event, but there's a fine line between excitement and fear. A stadium full of rugby fans in Cape Town found that out last Saturday. Two airliners flew so low over DHL Stadium during the pre-match festivities that the trailing plane licked a plume of red smoke shot off the stadium's roof. The regional carrier that performed the flyover defended the spectacle, stating its experienced flight crews closely abided by guidelines from South Africa's civil aviation authorities.

South Africa's national rugby team was slated to play New Zealand in the second match of a four-match tour, billed as "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry." While the All Blacks are known for their pre-match haka, the Springboks had a display of their own to amp up the home crowd and intimidate their rivals. Airlink tasked two of its Embraer E-Jets, painted in promotional liveries for the tour, with soaring over the seaside stadium.

Video of the resulting flyover immediately went viral, as onlookers were shocked by how low the passenger jets flew. The aerial display was admittedly cool as hell, especially with the second plane climbing through the smoke after clearing the playing surface. According to Simple Flying, flight tracking data shows the two aircraft came within 50 feet of the roof. It looked a bit closer than the transponder-based estimates. If Airlink was aiming to intimidate the opposition, it worked. South Africa would go on to win the match 33–26.