How Often Should You Bleed Brakes (And How Long Does It Take)?

Some of a car or truck's most important systems that are crucial for safe operation are surprisingly simple in their design. A steering rack, for instance, is pretty basic on the inside, especially if it's hydraulically or manually operated. The same goes for the hydraulic brake system.

Because the vehicle's brakes are controlled via hydraulic fluid, it's important to keep that fluid in good condition. Regardless of whether you use Dot 3 or Dot 4 brake fluid – or any other type, for that matter — not only does its effectiveness wear out over time because it sucks in moisture from the air (it's hygroscopic), but it also simply degrades like any other fluid found in vehicles' systems. Moisture in the brakes can also cause other issues — namely corrosion, which can affect and destroy brake lines, calipers, and even ABS systems. Owners may opt to do a quick bleed or a full-on flush — the difference is the latter replaces all of the fluid, whereas the former only pushes enough out the bleed nipple until it look clean or rids the line of air.

So how often should you bleed your brakes and how long does it take? It depends on whether it's a quick bleed or a full-on flush. For a full flush, besides a quick check of your individual vehicle's needs via a service or owner's manual, a good, general rule of thumb is every two to three years or 30,000 miles, whichever happens first (via AAA). On the other hand, if the fluid is in good shape but you have a spongy brake pedal, simply bleeding the brakes may be enough. How long it takes depends on the method, but plan on it taking at least an hour once the car's safely secured on jack stands.