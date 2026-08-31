At $2,900, Is This Canadian-Spec 2005 BMW 320i An Ultimate Steal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice BMW is its second owner, the first having bought the car in Canada. A non-U.S. model, this 320i is now somehow registered in California, the most difficult place to license a foreign car. Let's see what that, and its price, is all about.

Do you know the connection between Chevy's Corvette and that Pyrex measuring cup you likely have in your kitchen cabinet? Both Pyrex and the Corvette's fiberglass body were developments from the labs at Corning Glass. Corning introduced Pyrex, a form of glass that was thermally and chemically strong, in 1915. Fiberglass, initially developed as insulation in the 1930s, was refined by Corning subsidiary Owens Corning into an easily moldable yet strong material for boat hulls and Chevy sports car bodies.

Not only was the 1986 Chevy Corvette convertible we looked at last Friday bodied in fiberglass (or fiberglass for you cheeky Brits), but the rear wing and rocker extensions that had been added after the car left Bowling Green were likely too. Many of you took issue with those add-ons and the car's crazy color-matched wheels in the comments. The personalizations made the car stand out, but severely limited its broader appeal, even when the $8,995 asking price was factored in. While normally, that would have been given an enthusiastic pass, on our custom Corvette, it resulted in a 64% 'No Dice' loss.