These Cars Should Have Been More Expensive

Conventional wisdom says cars are too expensive and should cost less. Which is true. I can't afford to spend $65,000 on a car, but if the price of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N magically dropped to $15,000, I could afford that no problem. Our bosses could always pay us more money, but corporate profits are the highest they've ever been, and it's not like workers need money. Only customers.

Exceptions do exist though. Allegedly. So last week, we asked which cars you thought should have been more expensive. I suggested the Alfa Romeo 4C, since the one I drove felt like it needed a little more time in the oven, and the styling would have probably still drawn buyers in at a higher price point.

Some of you took the question more seriously. Others had fun with it. But these are the cars Jalopnik readers think should have been more expensive.