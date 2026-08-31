These Cars Should Have Been More Expensive
Conventional wisdom says cars are too expensive and should cost less. Which is true. I can't afford to spend $65,000 on a car, but if the price of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N magically dropped to $15,000, I could afford that no problem. Our bosses could always pay us more money, but corporate profits are the highest they've ever been, and it's not like workers need money. Only customers.
Exceptions do exist though. Allegedly. So last week, we asked which cars you thought should have been more expensive. I suggested the Alfa Romeo 4C, since the one I drove felt like it needed a little more time in the oven, and the styling would have probably still drawn buyers in at a higher price point.
Some of you took the question more seriously. Others had fun with it. But these are the cars Jalopnik readers think should have been more expensive.
Dodge Neon
From what I remember, the Dodge and Plymouth Neon. The basics of the car–the performance, the interior space utilization, the standard equipment level–was pretty decent for the price. If they had to spend a few hundred bucks to improve the build quality (particularly the paint) and reliability, it would have been money very well spent–and we might see a few more on the road now.
Suggested by: Joe Stricker
All non-work trucks
Base model pickups need to be cheaper so those who need them for work can get one but top of the line luxury trucks need to be a million dollars so they can stop clogging the roads.
Suggested by: RWP
Chevrolet Corvette C6
This is an interesting question. For me, its the C6 ZR1.(My favorite Vette ever BTW.)
Mechanically it had everything you want but the interior did not match it's price or specialness. They should have dumped in a little more cash to upgrade the interior(especially the seats!) over a base C6.
Suggested by: NEB376
Volkswagens
My Volkswagen. If it had been more expensive, I'd have bought something else, and I wouldn't have this albatross.
Suggested by: GUestarino
Giant trucks and SUVs
Large SUVs and high-end pickup trucks. Then, use the extra revenue to subsidize smaller SUVs, smaller trucks, and hatchbacks. Get these gigantic tanks out of school zones, neighbourhoods, and out of crowded urban centres.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Pontiac Fiero
The Fiero. GM didn't want it to cannibalize Camaro/Firebird sales. Price it higher, give it a stronger engine, really make it handle. It was a different animal than the F-Bodies with a different customer base.
Suggested by: 05Train
Tesla Cybertruck
The Cybertruck needs to be priced 3x more expensive. I'm begging Tesla to charge $200K for each one.
Suggested by: zfenderguy
Mazda RX-8
I've been saying this for a long time — RX-8, especially R3. They should have priced it much higher so that commuters looking for a 200,000-mile Accord Coupe don't get tempted and then complain how it doesn't last 60k miles. I had one for 5 years, it was flawless. I drove a 718 that felt no better, which is part of the reason I think the R3 deserved to be priced like a Cayman. Its unique 9,000 RPM rotary also deserves a more exclusive pricing tier.
Suggested by: DLBedford
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
The high end models with full customization are near half a million. If they priced the "base" 911 high enough to not need to make any sedans/SUVs and go back to only sports cars, it would mean something again when someone said they had a Porsche. Cut supply and raise the price to boost how exclusive the model becomes.
The halo cars they do ever so often like the 918 or Carrera GT should just sell for $2 million or more when new. It would not matter at all to people who buy them since they keep going up in value.
Suggested by: Tex
Grayscale cars
Black, white and grey vehicles should be marked up significantly. If red, blue and greens were cheap and it was a $5000 up charge for the stupid boring colors, it would bring more fun to the roads and really show us who the rich, boring people are.
Suggested by: Brenan Hudgens