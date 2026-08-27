Which Car Should Have Been More Expensive?

I think we can all agree that cars are too damn expensive these days. Sure, it's also a problem that they have too many screens, don't offer enough manuals, and aren't all Miatas, but mainly it's the money. I'd be willing to forgive a lot if cars were all 50% less expensive. I also wouldn't turn down a raise that made it possible for me to spend six figures on a car, but we both know cars magically getting less expensive is much more likely here.

Allegedly there's an exception to every rule, which got me thinking about cars that would have been better or more desirable if they'd been more expensive. It may sound wrong, but I actually think the Alfa Romeo 4C is a perfect candidate. It's a gorgeous car, but the engine didn't really sound or feel that great, the transmission was jerky, the interior felt cheap, and it's still the least comfortable car I've ever driven.