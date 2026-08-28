At $8,995, Is This 1986 Chevy Corvette Convertible An Audacious Deal?

When it comes to prospective buyers of today's Nice Price or No Dice 'Vette, shrinking violets need not apply. That's because this C4 convertible's custom paint, wheels, and interior trim make the car an assault on the senses. Let's see if it comes with a sensible price.

The contrivance of the 1947 noir film "Dark Passage" is that, for the first half of the movie, the audience's perspective is solely from the lead, Humphrey Bogart's point of view. Fortunately, he spends most of his time looking at Lauren Bacall's character, and she's pretty easy on the eyes. A trip to a plastic surgeon allows us a change in that perspective, finally giving us the full Bogey and Bacall experience that audiences of the time craved.

From behind the wheel, the 2000 Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca we looked at yesterday offers a similar experience, as it's just your standard Impreza interior, albeit mirrored because it's RHD. Step out of the car, however, and it's a different perspective, as the Casa Blanca was designed with a retro nose and tail-lamp treatment that proved unique but lacked widespread appeal. Extraordinarily rare here in the States, the Casa Blanca couldn't overcome those weird looks to justify its $9,900 asking price. When we finally reached the third act, it had fallen in an overwhelming 82% 'No Dice' loss.