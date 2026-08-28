At $8,995, Is This 1986 Chevy Corvette Convertible An Audacious Deal?
When it comes to prospective buyers of today's Nice Price or No Dice 'Vette, shrinking violets need not apply. That's because this C4 convertible's custom paint, wheels, and interior trim make the car an assault on the senses. Let's see if it comes with a sensible price.
The contrivance of the 1947 noir film "Dark Passage" is that, for the first half of the movie, the audience's perspective is solely from the lead, Humphrey Bogart's point of view. Fortunately, he spends most of his time looking at Lauren Bacall's character, and she's pretty easy on the eyes. A trip to a plastic surgeon allows us a change in that perspective, finally giving us the full Bogey and Bacall experience that audiences of the time craved.
From behind the wheel, the 2000 Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca we looked at yesterday offers a similar experience, as it's just your standard Impreza interior, albeit mirrored because it's RHD. Step out of the car, however, and it's a different perspective, as the Casa Blanca was designed with a retro nose and tail-lamp treatment that proved unique but lacked widespread appeal. Extraordinarily rare here in the States, the Casa Blanca couldn't overcome those weird looks to justify its $9,900 asking price. When we finally reached the third act, it had fallen in an overwhelming 82% 'No Dice' loss.
Red rocket
No one could accuse today's 1986 Chevy Corvette convertible of having weird styling. Oh sure, we can call out its eclectic customizations, but all of those, from the body kit to the monster monobloc wheels and splinter-threatening dashboard appliqué, can all be rectified if not to a new owner's liking.
As an '86, this model marks the first factory-built convertible Corvette in more than a decade. A threatened federal rollover standard killed off the C3 Corvette convertible—and many, many more drop tops—in 1975. Those regulations never materialized, allowing a profusion of convertible models to drop their tops in the 1980s.
This year also marks the second to offer the L98 V8 with "tuned port injection." This is a much better mill than the Cross-Fire throttle-body-injected L83 cars from the C4's debut model year. Those were carryovers from the C3. With 230 horsepower on tap, the L98 gives the car added oomph over the earlier model's 205 horses.
This year still had the weird Doug Nash 4+3 gearbox as its only manual option, but this car has the set-it-and-forget-it four-speed automatic, so that point is moot. According to the seller, the car has but a mere 76,000 miles on the clock, comes with a clean title, and still "runs and drives great."
So '80s it hurts
While long not beloved by Corvette enthusiasts, the C4 is coming into its own, especially as prices for older models are pushed out of the average buyer's range. This '86 has the added benefit—if it's your bag, baby—of looking like it just rolled out of an MTV music video. It's not just the mods, either. The color scheme of arrest-me-red with gold trim and those color-matched wheels is ludicrously old-school. Combine that with the tan top and interior, and it's a match made in '80s heaven.
Based on the Arizona license plate, this appears to be a dry-climate car and shows no evidence under the clamshell hood of rust or the awful pitting in the aluminum surfaces that Northeastern cars inevitably suffer. In fact, the only thing even slightly concerning in the engine compartment is what appears to be rodent damage to the insulation on the tube wrapping over the right-side valve cover. Another thing we can glean from the under-hood shot is that the tires have plenty of tread.
Beautiful car
The cabin is equally 80s-themed, with its digital instrument cluster and tan leather upholstery. Notably, the "breadbox" dashboard tumor on the passenger side is missing. In its place is a swath of non-factory wood that at least gives the passenger a bit more space. That burlwood extends to the instrument surround, down the center console, and has even spread to the doors where it wraps around the latches.
That all appears to be in decent condition, but the same can't be said for the re-wrapped leather on the seats or the factory steering wheel. That all shows significant wear and staining. It's difficult to discern whether or not that could be brought back to life or if it just needs to be left alone and enjoyed for its patina. Either way, it is at the very least all intact and seemingly functional. Another throwback, the factory AM/FM/cassette stereo is still in residence in the dash. Down below are Corvette-branded floor mats that are super skinny, as the C4's massive transmission tunnel only affords alarmingly narrow footwells on either side.
Corvette cash
If you're going to go '80s Corvette simply for the experience, you might as well go full throttle. This 'Vette is the whole hog. For that, we might expect it to cost an arm and... well, another arm, seeing as it's such a unique car and sellers of unique cars tend to overprice them because they always claim to "know what I got."
This Corvette seems to be an exception to that rule. Its $8,995 asking price is almost a grand below that of the Subaru we looked at yesterday, and, honestly, wouldn't you prefer this car over that one?
What do you think? Is $8,995 a fair price to pay for this wonderfully '80s C4 Corvette? Or, like Nancy Reagan implored back in those '80s, would you just say no?
You decide!
San Fernando Valley, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to FauzShizzle for the hookup!
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