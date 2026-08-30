It Took 60 Years To Finish The Last 8 Miles Of This 1,900-Mile Highway

Interstate 95 is the most prominent highway on the East Coast of the United States, stretching over 1,900 miles from Maine to Miami. Despite linking the Northeastern cities of Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., the interstate spent most of its 69-year history with an inconvenient split. I-95's eight-mile gap near the border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey was finally closed in 2018 as state officials finally overcame the region's most notorious obstacle: not impassable terrain, but local opposition.

While the Interstate Highway System is a federal project, it requires state-level funding and local cooperation. If the opposition is stiff enough in an area, a highway won't be built through it. This was the case in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The agreed plans for I-95 featured a controversial bypass north of Trenton, called the Somerset Freeway. The local opposition was led by Bill Mathesius, the then-chief executive of Mercer County. He told NPR in 2010, "There was a specific revulsion to tearing up a rustic community — a rural community — and putting 95 through it." As a result, Congress officially canceled the interstate segment in 1982. Drivers instead had to use local roads to find their way across the gap and then the Delaware River as if they were George Washington in the Revolutionary War.