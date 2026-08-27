At $9,900, Is This 2000 Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca A JDM Jewel?

Originally sold through a lottery and only available in Japan, today's Nice Price or No Dice Casa Blanca is a factory special built by Subaru. Now old enough to call America home, we'll have to decide if it's worth signing the adoption papers.

"Mission Impossible," both the original TV series and the Tom Cruise-led movies, usually has at least one instance per outing where someone on the IM team wears a disguise so elaborate and convincing—skin, hair, voice, bad breath—that they are almost undetectable. The ruse is revealed when the team member, typically Cruise, pulls the mask off in a single, dramatic motion, with the only disappointment being the lack of a "Ta da!" at the end.

The 1994 Ford Mustang GT we looked at on Tuesday came wearing a disguise—that of a Saleen S351 Mustang. Underneath all the badging, strengthening hoops, and deep front fascia, however, lurked your standard Tom Cruise... er, a Mustang GT with a 5.0 rather than the S351's hand-built, supercharged 351W V8. That hocus-pocus proved not to anyone's liking, and forced serious consideration of the seller's "firm" $9,000 asking price. When all was revealed, that fell in a 68% 'No Dice' loss, as poseurs rarely prosper around these parts.