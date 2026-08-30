Here's What Routine Maintenance Looks Like On An Older, Depreciated Aston Martin

To state the obvious, Aston Martin makes some seriously expensive cars. Even its cheapest new offering, the Vantage, sports a suggested price dangerously close to $200,000 these days. But many older sports and GT cars from the British automaker have depreciated into affordability, with models from the early '90s into the Gaydon-era '00s cars now readily changing hands for below $50,000.

At this price point, it's understandable that many enthusiasts may get tempted, and wander into Aston Martin ownership, but are they setting themselves up for budget thrills, or is a depreciated Aston likely to spell financial ruin? The truth is actually a little bit of both, and having worked on and extensively driven an early DB7 myself for many years, I have a little firsthand experience when it comes to keeping these cars on the road.

In short, the basics of servicing an older, depreciated Aston Martin are easily tolerated and quite accessible. Interim services are easily tackled by DIYers with a few simple tools and a spare Sunday afternoon. Also, the parts-bin construction of these cars, mocked by many when they debuted, actually helps to keep the cost of many repairs nice and low. Enthusiasts are keen to share their parts-sharing finds with other owners, with shared examples including Jaguar-sourced thermostats fitting the V8 Vantage at a fraction of the price, while DB9 braking and wheel-hub accessories can be sourced as Jaguar and Land Rover parts.