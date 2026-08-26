At $9,000, Is This 1994 Ford Mustang GT A Homage That's Still A Hoot And A Half?

While not a real S351, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang GT has enough Saleen badges and parts to at least pull off the look. Let's see if we like the look of this wannabe's price tag.

There are certain species of dung beetles that gather up the poop of herbivores, shape it into a ball, and then roll that ball—backward, mind you—a safe distance away so as not to get trampled by an errant hoof or buried under a freshly dropped steamer. Industrious and efficient, these detritivores are an important part of most ecosystems. We just tend to look down on them because they eat and live in poop.

Now, I'm not suggesting that the 2003 Mercedes ML 350 overlander we looked at yesterday is the automotive equivalent of a dung beetle, but it did exhibit certain similar attributes. The off-roading Benz did appear scrappy and capable, and it was a bit rough and tumble, just like our poop-eating Scarabaeidae friends. Unfortunately, that aspect, along with a couple of expensive repair items noted in the ad, soured any contemplation of the truck's $6,500 asking price. In the end, that dropped like a turd in an 86% 'No Dice' loss.