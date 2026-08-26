These Are Your Favorite Hood Ornaments

We've lost the aesthetic of making things look good just for goodness sake, and nothing drives home what we lost more than taking a look at some of the beautiful hood ornaments throughout history. Very few of these are still gracing vehicles to this day, and it's a damn shame. If you want a little naked dude or lady on your car, you have to go to the chintzy aftermarket, and that just will not do.

I asked you about your favorite little car guys earlier this week after seeing some really beautiful ones at Pebble Beach. It's so nice when a Question of the Day can transport me back to the sunny skies and gentle breezes of the Best Coast. Hopefully, someday automakers will realize they're lost nearly all of their drip and bring these little statues back. Mack Trucks was able to make their little bulldog hood ornament more aerodynamic. You can't tell me Buick can't do the same with its Bomber hood ornament.