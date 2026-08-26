These Are Your Favorite Hood Ornaments

By Erin Marquis
the hood ornament of a Rolls Royce Heritage Images/Getty Images
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We've lost the aesthetic of making things look good just for goodness sake, and nothing drives home what we lost more than taking a look at some of the beautiful hood ornaments throughout history. Very few of these are still gracing vehicles to this day, and it's a damn shame. If you want a little naked dude or lady on your car, you have to go to the chintzy aftermarket, and that just will not do.

I asked you about your favorite little car guys earlier this week after seeing some really beautiful ones at Pebble Beach. It's so nice when a Question of the Day can transport me back to the sunny skies and gentle breezes of the Best Coast. Hopefully, someday automakers will realize they're lost nearly all of their drip and bring these little statues back. Mack Trucks was able to make their little bulldog hood ornament more aerodynamic. You can't tell me Buick can't do the same with its Bomber hood ornament. 

Another naked dude one! Where are all the naked dudes on cars today?

The hood ornament on a Pierce-Arrows videogamegenius/YouTube

There are a lot of really interesting old hood ornaments, but I really like the archer on Pierce-Arrow cars. It's detailed and particularly fitting for the name.

and

You bet, Pierce-Arrows were amazing cars

From Stillnotatony and Jimboy II, The Sequel

GUYS! It's Mercedes! Hiiiiiii Mercedes!

The Mack Truck bulldog mounted on an old truck hood Rosemarie Mosteller/Shutterstock

The Mack bulldog. Has a surprising amount of detail, looks pretty cute, and is infinitely accessorizable. There's a Mack owner near me who puts a tiny sweater on his hood ornament every winter.

From Mercedes Streeter 

Nothing like a Studebaker

1928 Studebaker line Mr.Owl/YouTube

The 1928 Studebaker line. Sometimes hood ornaments really are works of art.

From Xavier96

The greats remain great for a reason

a jack in the box head Lisa Werner/Getty Images

Lots of good answers, but I'm gonna have to say my favorite is the Jack in the Box antenna ball I glued to the hood of my Subaru in high school.

FroLeftyLooseyGoosey

Absolutely in the running for best ornament ever

An illuminated Pontiac Chief samspace81/YouTube

The illuminated Pontiac Chief.

From IB007

Another bomb-like ornament from the Nuclear Age

a white 1948 Studebaker Champion convertible MercurySable99/Wikicommons

1948 Studebaker Champion

From jchavezona

It's called the leaper and I love this classic kitty

Jaguar Leaper hood ornament Kevin Whitehead/Shutterstock

It's a Jag!!

From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)

She's having a great time

the hood ornament of a rolls royce Skyf/Getty Images

"Spirit of Ecstasy" because of it's ability to thwart even the most cunning of criminals...

From Jimboy II, The Sequel

This Nash Metropolitan ornament is my new favorite

Hood ornament on a Nash Metropolitan Dan60

Pontiac Indian light-up ornaments are my favorite, I've made a walking stick with the amber insert from a 52 (which lights up) and a cane with the handle in the shape of a 51, but Pontiac hood ornaments have been well represented by others. This is probably my 2nd favorite, from a Metropolitan. I would love to own one of these but they are too expensive.

From Dan60

Big Buick energy

A dark blue 1948 Buick Series 50 Super Convertible Sicnag/Wikicommons

I'm a big fan of the Mac Bulldog and the Charging Ram, but the Buick Bomb sight is the coolest by far.

From JaredOfLondon

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