Zohran Mamdani's Plan To Fix The Crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Is Bad, But It's The Best We Can Get

The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, New York City's section of Interstate 278, is a major artery for trucks to ferry freight between Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. It's also crumbling. The city-owned triple-cantilever section, built under Robert Moses, was never meant to last this long or support the weight of modern vehicles. Prior city administrations have all but left the decaying infrastructure to its own devices, limiting traffic across it while doing little else to address the core problems, but the Mamdani administration has a solution: It will spend $4 billion across 10 years to rehabilitate the triple-cantilever entirely.

Out of every possible solution proposed for the problem that is the BQE, this is the least innovative and probably one of the worst. Out of all proposed solutions that are in any way realistic, however, this is likely the best that we New Yorkers could have hoped for. The snooty residents of Brooklyn Heights get to keep their precious promenade, folks in Staten Island and Queens still get their goods trucked in, and people in Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn don't have to deal with increased trucking traffic on their small side roads.